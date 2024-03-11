Anthony Davis scored 27 points with a season-high 25 rebounds on a historic night as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 120-109.

Davis added five assists, seven steals and three blocks to become the first player in NBA history with at least 25 points, 25 rebounds, five assists, five steals and three blocks in a game.

Team-mate LeBron James chipped in with 29 points.

“I think we’re hitting our stride,” Davis said.

“We’re just trying to keep going, keep pushing, knowing that just like last year, all we got to do is get in. We feel like it’s tough for anybody to beat us in a seven-game series. We like our chances against anybody at that point.”

The win at Crypto.com Arena, California leaves the Lakers sitting ninth in the Western Conference after back-to-back victories, while third-placed Minnesota have lost two in a row.

Elsewhere, the Milwaukee Bucks, who are second in the Eastern Conference, responded to successive losses to earn a 124-117 win on the road at the Los Angeles Clippers.

Damian Lillard led the was for the Bucks with 35 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 34 to ensure the Clippers, placed fourth in the Western Conference, were unable to extend their winning run to three.

At Kaseya Center in Florida, the Washington Wizards upset hosts the Miami Heat to claim a 110-108 victory with Kyle Kuzma scoring a game-high 32 points along with nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

It was a second successive win following a franchise-equalling 16-game losing streak for the Wizards and means the Heat have now lost three in a row, their worst run since seven successive defeats in January.

The Philadelphia 76ers halted a three-game losing sequence as Kelly Oubre Jr collected 18 points, 10 rebounds and three steals in a 79-73 win against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Cam Thomas, featuring in just his second game following a six-match absence due to an ankle injury, scored 29 points in 31 minutes to help the Brooklyn Nets to a 120-101 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Nets move within three-and-a-half games of 10th-placed the Atlanta Hawks, who lost 116-103 against the New Orleans Pelicans, in the race for the final play-off berth in the Eastern Conference.