Communications Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), George Ayisi, has indicated that the issue of perennial flooding can be solved with major structural engineering.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam Show, he said that building storm drains in flooded areas can help curb the situation.

“It’s our duty to educate the public and put measures in place for things to get better. It’s a worrying situation but institutions and agencies have a role to play, structural engineering that can help reduce the rate of flooding.

“Places like Alajo used to flood but storm drains built under the Kufuor administration helped. It was after 10 years that we heard that the place has flooded again. This means that it’s major re-engineering issues that must be addressed.”

“We have not received news of anyone being displaced, if we do, we will get a place for them,” he said.

Torrential rains on Wednesday left some parts of Accra flooded.

The heavy rains in the capital city which started in the morning have wrecked havoc in many areas.

The areas include Kaneshie First Light, Taifa Junction, Ofankor Barrier, and nurses quarters in the Ga South Municipality among others.

The rains started at about 9 am in various parts and intensified through midday through to mid-evening and gradually impeded traffic flow.

A number of vehicles with very low clearance had to park for the floods to subside, while some others who braved through had their vehicles broken down.

