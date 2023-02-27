Aduana Football Club advanced to the quarter-final of the MTN FA Cup after beating Asante Kotoko 1-0 at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park on Sunday.

The league leaders went into the game with a strong home record having gone halfway through the season without a home defeat.

After a thrilling first half, both sides failed to score despite creating some decent chances in the opening half of the game as the first half ended goalless.

After recess, Aduana FC were awarded a penalty in the 57th minute after Mohammed Alhassan brought down his marker in the box. The referee pointed to the spot and Sam Adams stepped up to score the opener for the home side.

The League leaders held on to the solitary goal to win 1-0 – to advance to the quarter-final stage.

At the El-Wak stadium, Legon Cities survived a late scare but hanged on to win 4-3 on penalties after the game ended 1-1 in regulation time. While Heart of Lions gave away a first-half lead to lose 2-1 to Skyy FC at the Kpando Park.

Find the Round of 16 Results in the attached file: