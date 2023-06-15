

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has assured the Chief of Gonjaland, Yagbon Wura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale I, that LGBTQ+ can never be passed under his tenure.

He said once he remains the Speaker, Parliament will never sanction the LGBTQ+ practice in Ghana.

Mr Bagbin said though he does not vote in Parliament, he guides the House and knows that the members are 100 per cent against any culture or practice of LGBTQ.

”I can assure you, I have made it clear and just two days ago I said, I cannot live in a society where it is practised.

“We have values, we have families, we love our women and they love us. We are God-fearing people and God ordered us to take control of the world and procreate to fill the world and we will do so,” he said.

The Speaker of Parliament was responding to concerns by the Yagbon Wura on the issues of LGBTQ in the country.

The chief had earlier said the position of the people of the area on the LGBTQ was that it was an abomination and alien to their culture.

Mr Bagbin said they will not allow any man or woman to go and wed any animal in the name of marriage.

He added that it is not only unnatural but abnormal.

The Speaker assured the overlord that they are together in the fight against LGBTQ.

The former Nadowli Kaleo MP said he believes with the support of the chiefs and the people’s representatives in Parliament he will do the right thing.

The overlord in his address said the position of the community on the issue of the LGBTO+ which is pending before Parliament is that it is unacceptable for a man to marry a man or a woman to marry a woman.

He urged the leaders in Parliament to be guided on this and never import the worrying phenomenon into the country.

Yagbon Wura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale said he was certain that the 8th Parliament will disapprove unanimously against the practice.

Meanwhile, the chief also raised concerns over communal hunting in the Savanna Region.

He said they have resolved as a traditional council to ban communal hunting in the region to protect the wildlife and fragile ecological landscape of the area.

Yagbon Wura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale said parliament should intensify the existing laws or enact a law to control the act.

He also appealed to the Speaker and Ghanaians to collaborate with duty bearers to bring social vices which are on high in the country under control.

ALSO READ: