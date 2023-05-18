Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram constituency, Sam Nartey George, claims he has been placed on money laundering list over his campaign against Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI).

Due to this, he said he cannot even change one dollar or any international currency when he travels abroad.

A worried Mr George disclosed this in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

The Ningo Prampram legislator together with other MPs are spearheading the fight against same-sex relationships in Ghana.

The 36-page anti-LGBTQI+ Bill is currently before Parliament and already religious and civil society groups have waged a campaign to have it passed.

Already, the MPs who sponsored the Bill are complaining of intimidation, especially from the international community.

Mr George corroborated the assertion of the MPs and also shared his personal experience during his travels abroad.

“As we speak now, I can’t change $1 in everywhere in the world. They have put me on money laundering list. They claim I’m laundering money for Evangelical Conservatives in the US,” he bemoaned.

Alternatively, the legislator said anytime he is traveling, he has to change foreign currency from Ghana or beg someone abroad to do it for him.

Mr George cited how he was pulled out of the line when he travelled with a diplomatic passport, put in a room for two hours just to embarrass him to buttress his point.

In spite of this machinations, the Ningo Prampam MP remains unperturbed and is focused to ensure the Bill is passed.

“They don’t know me well; those things give me hunger to pass this Bill. The more you try to break me, the harder I come at you,” he opined.