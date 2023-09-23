Entertainer, politician and social commentator, Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as A Plus, was the center of attention as he bid farewell to his father on Saturday, September 23.

The funeral in honor of A Plus’ father became a gathering of Ghana’s most prominent figures in politics, entertainment and media.

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, Alan Kyerematen, NLA boss Sammi Awuku, NDC’s Sammy Gyamfi, Fadda Dickson from Despite Media, Kennedy Osei, former Black Stars midfielder, Agyemang Badu, and gospel musician, Piesie Esther were among the prominent figures who graced the occasion.

See some photos below:

