New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Dome Kwabenya elections, Mike Oquaye Jnr. has covered the medical expenses of an 8-month-old boy diagnosed with a congenital anal malformation.

Following a Thanksgiving church service on Sunday, February 18, 2024, Oquaye Jnr. paid a visit to the home of Mary Nyarkoa, a resident of Dome Ayigbe town, who is the mother of the afflicted child.

The boy’s condition means he was born without an anus and urgently requires surgery to correct this.

“During my visit to Mary Nyarkoa’s home in Dome Ayigbe town after the Thanksgiving service, I met a devoted mother and her 8-month-old son who is facing a severe health challenge due to congenital anal malformation. In essence, he was born without an anus and urgently needs a surgical operation to rectify this.

“Despite the commendable efforts by healthcare professionals to provide an alternate method for the expulsion of waste, the child still faces significant challenges.

“My visit was more than a gesture of support; it was a promise of commitment to the people of Dome-Kwabenya,” he stated.

In a message shared on his Facebook page, Mr. Oquaye Jnr. assured Nyarkoa and her family of his full support in covering the surgical costs during his visit.

