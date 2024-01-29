Mike Oquaye Jnr, the parliamentary candidate of the NPP for the Dome Kwabenya constituency, has expressed gratitude for the trust bestowed on him during the recent party primaries.

In a Sunday Thanksgiving message shared on Facebook following his victory in the January 27, 2024, primaries, Oquaye stated, “Your trust fuels my passion to serve, and I am genuinely moved by the collective spirit we share. Let’s embark on this journey together, with hope in our hearts, for a brighter, united future for Dome-Kwabenya.”

He extended his appreciation to the constituency delegates for their support and for selecting him as the parliamentary candidate for the NPP in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Mr. Oquaye also acknowledged the contributions of all supporters, whether through financial assistance or other forms of support, and expressed gratitude for the confidence placed in him.

Additionally, he attributed the success to divine intervention, saying, “In all things, we give thanks to God.”

Mr. Oquaye was accompanied by his wife and his father, Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye, a former Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament.

The Dome Kwabenya constituency was closely watched during the NPP parliamentary primaries, and Oquaye Jnr emerged victorious with a significant margin, securing over 1000 votes more than his closest competitor, incumbent MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

