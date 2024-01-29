Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew, expressed his delight at making a triumphant return to the French Ligue 1 after an eight-year hiatus.

The 33-year-old showcased his prowess by netting a remarkable brace during Le Havre’s thrilling 3-3 draw against Lorient on a Sunday afternoon fixture.

In the 85th minute, Ayew found the net with a powerful header, and his extraordinary bicycle kick finish in the 94th minute levelled the game.

These goals marked Ayew’s first since he joined Le Havre as a free agent in late 2023, having previously played for Olympique de Marseille in the French Ligue 1 before making a move to the English Premier League’s Swansea City in June 2015.

Reflecting on his stellar performance, Ayew stated during the post-game press conference, “It’s pleasing to score again in the Ligue 1. I had been waiting for that moment since I came back.”

This impressive display comes on the heels of Ayew’s disappointing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign in Cote D’Ivoire, where Ghana exited the tournament at the group stage without securing a victory in three matches.

As it stands, Le Havre occupies the 11th position on the league table with 23 points.

Looking ahead, Andre Ayew is determined to maintain his outstanding form as Le Havre gears up to face AS Monaco at the Stade Louis II on the upcoming Sunday.

READ ALSO