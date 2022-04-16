The Ghana Meteorological Agency has warned of a possible high Tidal Waves on Saturday, April 16, and Sunday, April 17, 2022, in the evenings.
The Agency in its 48-hour statement cautioned the general public, especially residents along the Coast who live in the low-level Coastal areas, 1m elevation above the sea level, thus, Keta, Ada among others.
“On Saturday and Sunday, high tidal heights of 1.86m and 1.89 are forecast around 03:50 pm and 04:30 pm, respectively. This is largely for Ghana’s East Coast,” the Deputy Forecaster Adom Derkye explained.
