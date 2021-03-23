The middle to southern belt of Ghana is expected to experience a rainstorm tonight, March 23, according to the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA).

In a press statement, the GMA said a similar rainstorm was experienced in Lagos and Cotonou and is travelling to the aforementioned areas.

Greater Accra, Volta, Oti, Bono and Eastern Regions are likely to be affected between the hours of 3:pm and 8:pm.

The rainstorm is expected to affect some places in the Central, Western, Ashanti, Western North and Ahafo Regions between the hours of 4:pm and 10:pm.

