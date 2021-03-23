High-rated musician Sarkodie has teased fans with some items he acquired during his latest shopping spree in the United Kingdom.

One of such is a customised jewel he grilled on his teeth, the second he is known to have acquired.

He went live to show his fans the process when his tooth fairy was doing her job, also in the company of a companion he travelled with.

Sarkodie also got for himself designer shoes and gifts for his daughter who will be celebrating her birthday in five days time.

With time being of the essence to the rapper, he bought a gold Rolex, Audemars Piguet and Harrods watches.