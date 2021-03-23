Married to her captain husband as a teenager, actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has marked 25 years of marital bliss.

Their love is still brewing after it was legalised in 1996 when she was just kickstarting her career.

The mother-of-four took to her Instagram page to celebrate her husband for being with her through thick and thin.

SEE ALSO

She posted studio photos of herself and her husband, Matthew Ekeinde all-loved up in each other’s arms.

She captioned the photos: “25 Years Strong! Happy Marriage Anniversary to us.”

Today also happens to be the birthday of Captain Ekeinde and the family is poised for the joint celebration.

Photos below:

Omotola, hubby celebrate 25 years of marriage

Omotola, hubby celebrate 25 years of marriage

Omotola, hubby celebrate 25 years of marriage