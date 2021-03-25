The Ghana Meteorological Agency says there will rainstorm in some parts of the country tonight.

In a press release, signed by senior meteorologist, Frederick Quaytey Cudjoe, the Agency said cloudiness with sunny breaks will prevail over most places in the middle

and coastal sectors with chances of thunderstorms and rains occurring over few places late afternoon and into the evening.

The Upper Regions will remain slightly hazy with most places in the northern sector expected to experience hot and sunny weather this afternoon with isolated cases of thundery showers over the lower portions of the north and the transition belt.

However, misty and foggy conditions will reduce visibility over high grounds and forest areas early tomorrow morning.

Probability of occurrence is 40%