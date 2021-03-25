The Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has entreated Parliament’s Appointments Committee to be tactful with the Finance Minister-designate, Ken Ofori-Atta.

“In the past, as a Committee, we worked in an atmosphere of cooperation, mutual respect. I believe that we would put up same posture. Of course, a person recovering from an ailment is not the same as a person already fit and hearty.

“So we all know our culture, we are sympathetic when people are unwell and the fact that by courageous spirit, he is ready to serve his nation,” he stated.

Mr Ofori-Atta, who travelled out of the country due to health-related issues, faced the 26-member Appointments Committee chaired by First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei on Thursday.

Ahead of his vetting process, Mr Afenyo-Markin, who also doubles as Vice Chairman of the Appointments Committee, in an interview with JoyNews’ Parliamentary Correspondent, Kwesi Parker-Wilson, expressed joy in Mr Ofori-Atta’s decision to not decline his appointment despite his present health issues.

“Nobody would want to see a brother or a friend on a sickbed. So we are happy he is back hearty and ready to serve his nation. To somebody, he would give up and say ‘let me think about myself’ so this should tell you how patriotic he is.

“This is a man coming from a family that is known for public service, dedication to national duty. His father, his uncles, his grandpas were all part of the struggle to make Ghana a better place. So that is in his DNA regardless of what somebody may think, he is ready to serve his nation,” he said.