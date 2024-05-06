Opulent to outrageous, elegant to excessive, Monday night’s Met Gala red carpet promises to be equal parts star-studded and visually stunning. Then again, with Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth as the evening’s co-chairs, how could it not?

Fold in confirmed guests that include Nicole Kidman, Alexandra Daddario, Barry Keoghan, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Elizabeth Debicki, Janelle Monáe, Jeremy Strong, Michelle Williams and Serena Williams, and the 2024 Met Gala could rank as among the most thrilling and stylish in recent memory.

This year’s dress code, “The Garden of Time,” takes its cue from the 1962 short story of the same name by J.G. Ballard, which dovetails nicely with the latest Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute exhibition, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, which opens to the public on Friday, May 10. The Andrew Bolton-curated show spotlights fragile pieces from the institute’s archives, all viewed through a lens of nature.

With that in mind, style fans should expect to see a variety of interpretations — from floral to pastoral and everything in between — on the famed museum steps, which themselves are expected to reflect both a floral motif and sustainable elements.

Last year’s Met Gala raised $22 million as the year’s primary fundraiser for the museum’s Costume Institute, also known as the Anna Wintour Costume Center; the Condé Nast chief

content officer and Vogue global editorial director famously oversees every detail of the Met Gala, from approving the carpet’s design to the menu and guest list.

With the latter in mind, here’s a look at the night’s arrivals; keep checking back as THR updates throughout the evening.