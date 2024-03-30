The 2024 Asempa Kwahu Easter Games is currently ongoing at the Obomeng Astro Turf.

Various teams have thronged the venue for the games organized annually by Multimedia Group’s Asempa FM.

The matches played so far have been fiercely contested as each team vies for a spot in the knockout stages.

Group A is made up of Obomeng, Aduamoah, Atibie and Mpraeso teams and Group B is also made up of Kwahu Tafo, Obo, Benpong and Nkwatia.

Meanwhile, there were other games such as Ludo, card games and draught aside the football tournament.

