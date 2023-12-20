Hitz FM presenter, Merqury Quaye is the official MC for Stonebwoy’s 5th Dimension Concert slated for December 22, 2023 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The dynamic hype man and MC has promised to put patrons in an unforgettable frenzy at this year’s event.

The show also features a star-studded lineup featuring D-Black, Edem, Efya, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Empress Gifty, Nacee, Kwaw Kese, Scott Evans, among others. From Jamaica are Jahmiel and 10tik.

The concert will mark the grand finale of the 5th Dimension World Tour, is a combination of his annual Bhim Concert and Ashaiman to the World which was not held this year.

Notably, Stonebwoy’s album track “Manodzi,” featuring five-time Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo, received recognition from the Grammys’ Recording Academy for its Global Spin in September 2023, a prestigious acknowledgment of its international impact.

Merqury Quaye is a Ghanaian DJ, singer, MC, songwriter, radio/TV presenter, music producer and executive at Merqury Republic Productions.