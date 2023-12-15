In recent years, a significant number of Ghanaians have actively sought better opportunities abroad, driven by the challenging living conditions in their home country.

Escalating inflation, the devaluation of the local currency, a high cost of living, and a pervasive economic downturn have contributed to what many describe as a brain drain.

One individual, Stephen Fosu, who recently made the move to the United Kingdom, shared that he gathered approximately £10,000, equivalent to around GH¢150,000, to leave Kumasi for the UK.

Reflecting on the substantial amount spent, he expressed, “I’m from Kumasi, Kotei Deduako to be precise. I spent about £10,000 pounds to move from Kumasi to the UK. That’s a considerable amount!”

Having been in the UK for just two weeks, Fosu has secured employment in a warehouse and is optimistic about recovering his investment.

He mentioned that, he has also found a sense of belonging in the UK, as he worships at the Revival Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana in Leyton, where fellow Ghanaians gather for fellowship.

