President Nana Akufo-Addo has backed Medeama Sporting Club ahead of the club’s campaign in the 2023/24 CAF Champions League.

The Yellow and Mauve team will represent the country in the CAF elite competition having emerged as the champions of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

However, the playing body, together with officials of the club on Wednesday, July 2 paid a courtesy call on the President at the Jubilee House in Accra.

During the visit, the club presented the Ghana Premier League trophy to the President and appealed for support.

In his engagement with Medeama SC, President Akufo-Addo congratulated the club for winning the league title last season.

Trophy Presentation to the President of the Republic of Ghana 🇬🇭 Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo 💜💛#Nevergiveup pic.twitter.com/zG2RnOxyGr — Medeama SC – 22/23 GPL Champions (@MedeamaSC) August 2, 2023

He demonstrated his support to the Ghana Premier League champions by supporting the club with GHS1 million to cushion the side in the CAF Champions League.

In the preliminary stage of the CAF Champions League set to come off this month, Medeama SC have been paired with Remo Stars FC from Nigeria.

Medeama SC will host the Nigerian side at the Cape Coast Stadium in the first leg before travelling to Abuja for the return leg later this month.

The Yellow and Mauve outfit is determined to overcome the opponent to advance to the next round.