The owner and life patron of Asante Kotoko, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has officially dissolved the board after the completion of its three-year mandate.

The 12-member board, led by Dr Kwame Kyei, had been at the helm of the club’s affairs since 2020.

The decision to dissolve the board was confirmed through an official statement from the Manhyia Palace on Tuesday.

Alongside the board, the mandate of the club’s management has also expired, marking a significant transition phase for Asante Kotoko SC.

Read the full statement below:

His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, today granted audience to the outgoing Board of Asante Kotoko SC at Manhyia Palace. He received from them the Final Report marking the end of their three-year mandate.

Otumfuo thanked the members for their service. Dr Kwame Kyei, on behalf of the members, thanked Otumfuo for granting them the opportunity to serve Asanteman.

It was confirmed that the mandate of the management appointed by the Board had expired concurrently with the end of the mandate of the Board.