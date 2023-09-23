Sharaf Mahama, the son of former President John Mahama, celebrated his 26th birthday with a donation and a reading session with the children at the Chance for Children Orphanage Home at Nsawam in the Eastern region.

On his 26th birthday, which was celebrated yesterday, Sharaf, accompanied by some of his close friends, paid a visit to the orphanage and donated food, household items, and books to the children.

Also, they spent the day reading a variety of children’s books with the kids and shared a meal together.

Items donated included 20 bags of rice, five bags of sugar, four large packs of toilet paper, five boxes of tomato paste, two boxes of cooking oil, two cartons each of Nido and Milo, 24 packs of beverages, 28 packs of biscuits, and 20 packs of water.

Among the books read with the children were ‘Ananse and the Sticky Gum’, ‘The Widow of Nain’, ‘101 Favourite Stories from the Bible’, ‘Courtesy for Boys and Girls’, ‘Better Late Than Never’, ‘Make Hay while the Sun Shines’, ‘Treasure Hunt’, ‘Animal Friends’, and several others.

The management of the orphanage thanked Mr. Mahama for spending his birthday reading with the children and for his generous donations.

On his part, Mr. Mahama said: “I am humbled and touched by the work the management is doing to provide for the basic needs of these children, and coming here today on my birthday is to say thank you. For the children, I encourage you to learn hard, continue reading your books always, and continue to dream big.”