The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has dismissed Tema Youth FC’s application for an injunction to halt the club’s relegation from the Division One League.

This decision comes as CAS awaits the final verdict in Tema Youth FC’s substantive case against the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Previously, on July 26, 2022, CAS turned down Tema Youth FC’s request for a stay of execution regarding the GFA Appeals Committee’s decision concerning payments related to the transfer of player Joseph Paintsil.

Following this, Young Red Bull FC pursued a case for enforcement of payment against Tema Youth FC, leading to a continued 3-point deduction for Tema Youth FC after each match, in accordance with the Disciplinary Code, due to their non-compliance with the Appeals Committee’s decision.

Recalling the Appeals Committee’s ruling on June 11, 2022, Tema Youth FC was instructed to make the following payments within 14 days: EUR 688,000 to Young Red Bull, EUR 150,000 to the GFA and EUR 150,000 to the Ghana League Clubs Association (“GHALCA”).

Tema Youth’s Latest Application to CAS

On August 25, 2023, Tema Youth FC once again approached CAS, seeking provisional measures to halt their relegation from Division One League Zone 3 to Division Two League until CAS issues a final decision in the ongoing case.

After careful consideration of the arguments presented by both Tema Youth FC and the GFA, the CAS Panel has determined the following:

– The “Petition on Demotion,” treated as a request for provisional measures, filed by Tema Youth Football Club on August 25, 2023, in the matter CAS 2022/A/9010 Tema Youth Football Club v. Ghana Football Association, has been dismissed.

– The costs associated with this Order will be established in the final award or any other conclusive disposition of this arbitration.

With this recent CAS decision, Tema Youth FC’s obligation to Young Red Bull FC for payment enforcement will persist.

Consequently, for every match played, the club will incur a 3-point penalty until the outstanding debt to Young Red Bull FC is settled.