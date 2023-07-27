The Court of Arbitration for Sport has overturned all punishments imposed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on the players involved in the alleged match-fixing game between Inter Allies and AshantiGold SC.

Some 21 players were sanctioned by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana FA as they were said to have been found guilty of manipulating the results of the match day 34 encounter of a Ghana Premier League game two seasons ago.

Following the decision to ban them, the Professional Football Association of Ghana appealed to CAS through the International Federation of Professional Footballers (FIFPro) to overturn the decision.

The players were handed the go-ahead to register for the 2022/23 season after the appeal. The directive was to allow them to play competitive football while the case was being heard and determined by CAS.

However, after several months, CAS has announced its decision, annulling all sanctions imposed on the players.

Below is the decision from CAS:

The Ghana FA has also been ordered to pay the players $7,357 with each player expected to receive $345.77 in compensation.