NPP flagbearer race: Bawumia suspends campaign over ongoing limited registration exercise

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has suspended his campaign for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer election due to the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

In a statement issued on Saturday, September 23 by his spokesman, Dr Gideon Boako, said the Vice President will use the occasion to visit some registration centres.

He has thus asked all party faithful to mobilise eligible voters to register.

“The Bawumia campaign announces a suspension of its ongoing campaign tour, effective Saturday, 23rd September 2023.”

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will use the campaign break to visit selected E.C Registration centres and encourage all party faithful to focus on mobilizing eligible persons to register for their voter’s ID card” the statement said.

Dr Bawumia also asked party members to ensure each constituency achieves the registration target.

“The campaign entreats all party members to take note and work hard to achieve each constituency’s registration target” it added.