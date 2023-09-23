The BBC News journalist who was arrested alongside some protesters on Thursday during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse has opened up.

Speaking on BBC Africa Focus, Thomas Nardi narrated that he was whisked with his cameraman.

He was conveyed to the police station at the bucket of the police pickup together with his cameraman.

“I was among those arrested. My cameraman and I were picked up at this fuel station – Total for covering the event but later released,” he said.

Also, broadcast journalist, Bridget Otoo shared her ordeal.

She said “One gentleman was on the Twitter space, I asked him to speak to me about what was happening. So I took the phone talking to him and while I was talking to him, the police charged at us, we did nothing.. they took the gentleman and started dragging him and me,” she said.

She added that, the shirt she was wearing that fateful day was ripped apart although she did not provoke the police.

However, the 49 protesters arrested on Thursday have been released.

In a related development, the police have denied any “evidence or reported case of assault against the demonstrators based on police record.”

Meanwhile, Saturday, September 23 will be day three of the protest. The protesters are expected to converge at the 37 Lorry Station at 10:00 a.m.

The Convener of the FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor said the team will be marching to the Jubilee House.

According to him, they would not tolerate the bad governance and corruption seen under the Akufo-Addo administration.