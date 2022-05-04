The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described as “a scam”, a promise by former President John Mahama to abolish the E-Levy if elected in 2024.

According to the National Communications Director of the NPP, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, the 2020 NDC flagbearer and his party are no alternative in deciding a direction at the crossroads.

The former Adentan MP stated that this is because the NPP cannot be trusted to move the country towards prosperity.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, May 4, he said, “Just like the one-time premium and the repeal of talk tax that John Mahama and his NDC promised, but failed to implement when they were in power, this promise is just a political talk.”

“In any event, can John Mahama explain the difference between his 17.5% tax on financial transactions and his manifesto pledge to impose a uniform tax on all electronic transactions? Are these measures E-Levy in disguise and does he stand by them?” Asamoa asked.

“If we reflect deeply,” Asamoa said, “We will accept, as the records show, that significant change to our political institutions and conduct, economic structure and management and positive social impact, has mostly happened under the NPP’s watch.”

“Many very significant national reverses occurred under the six years of John Mahama’s Presidency. He has since been rejected twice in elections. It’s possible his recent address is motivated by self-preservation towards his continued leadership of the NDC into 2024, given that both insiders and external observers are writing him off,” he said.

He added, “Under John Mahamas’ leadership, Ghana will slip backwards into chaotic incompetence. Just like his autobiography tells all, he cannot take decisions. As he says in his book, he will ride this country like a bicycle, out of control and dangerously downhill, merely hopeful of survival.

“The 2024 presidential election is expected to be about two choices: whether we choose to build on the significant gains so far made under President Akufo-Addo with a new presidential candidate from the NPP who comes with his or her own fresh ideas as well or to choose the candidate the NDC are threatening to bring back, John Dramani Mahama.”

Addressing the nation on the theme ‘Ghana At A Crossroads’, on Monday, Mr Mahama said a new NDC government will repeal the E-Levy Act.

According to him, the E-levy is only a distortionary and burdensome tax that only forces Ghanaians to pay more while suffering.

The former President explained that even though the NDC is not against taxation, neither will they coin “fanciful” praises to condemn it, E-Levy is regressive and only seeks to overtax the people of Ghana.

“Let’s take, for example, a worker who gets paid in his electronic wallet, his Pay As You Earn (PAYE) tax has been deducted already.

“For every transfer or purchase above ¢100 he makes on his e-wallet, he has to pay an additional 1.5% multiple times he uses MoMo,” he stated.