Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has reiterated his promise to continue the Party’s agenda of building a university in each region of the country.

According to him, the six new regions created under the NPP’s administration will be the prime areas of target.

President Mahama, speaking at a Town Hall Meeting at Jasikan, said the NDC administration ensured the previous ten regions had universities established to increase access.

“It has always been the policy of the NDC to build a university in every region. So under Prof. Mills, we built universities in regions that did not have. We built one in the Volta, Eastern and Brong Ahafo. In the 2020 manifesto of the NDC, there was a promise to build universities in the newly created Regions”, he said.

He further emphasised, “by God’s grace, if we start building the universities, Jasikan will be a suitable place to locate one”.

The ‘Building Ghana Tour’ of the NDC has so far made a stop at fifteen out of the sixteen regions of the country.

The NDC flagbearer was well received in the Buem Constituency where the tour of the Oti Region started.

Chief of Jasikan, Nana Edje Tete Kpase-Brantuo VII expressed worry over the neglect of the area by government.

The “Building Ghana Tour” aims at ensuring that opinions of all professional groups in the areas visited so far have been taken to feed into the party’s manifesto for the next election.

The NDC flagbearer subsequently visited the Biakoye Constituency.

The first day of the tour ended at Krachi East and West.

READ ALSO: