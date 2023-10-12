Former President John Mahama has backed calls by the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) on government to allow school heads purchase foodstuffs for their respective Senior High Schools (SHS).

Taking to Facebook, Mr Mahama noted the change in policy aligns with his stance, which he announced in Navrongo in November 2020.

The National President of the CHASS, Rev. Stephen Owusu Sekyere made the call at the 61st annual conference in Accra.

He bemoaned the struggles they encounter with suppliers before foodstuffs are brought to their schools.

The CHASS President said they are suffering in the hands of suppliers due to debt owed them.

Rev. Sekyere also demanded a significant increase in money allocated for all activities to meet the current increase in the price of goods and services.

In support, the 2024 National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer said the demand is in the right direction.

Mr Mahama noted that, it will eliminate the unnecessary hindrances that hinder the feeding of SHS students in Ghana.

