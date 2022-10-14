The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) says the delay in the release of funds for the running of schools under the Free Senior High School policy has compelled them to resort to crediting and borrowing from suppliers.

National President of CHASS, Alhaji Yakubu Abubakar, laments the current development, adding that the situation makes it extremely difficult for heads of schools to undertake certain school activities.

The president made this disclosure at the 60th-anniversary celebration of the Conference in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

It was on the theme; ‘Sixty Years of Shaping Second Cycle Education in Ghana – Challenges and Successes in Contemporary Times; The Role of Stakeholders.’

On how best these schools can be run, Alhaji Abubakar wants government to allow heads of schools to actively participate in procurement processes, especially regarding furniture supply to schools.

He suggested also that government and management of the Ghana Education Service look at the function of buffer stock in the supply of food to schools at the SHS level since there have been challenges about the shortage of food in schools in recent times.

To curb electricity challenges that plunge schools into darkness due to issues with prepayment, the president called on the government to ensure that schools use postpaid metres.

The Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, in his response said the government recognises the challenges that exist in the educational sector, explaining that the ministry is working to fix the challenges.

Admitting the tall list of challenges, the Minister noted that it doesn’t defeat what he says is significant improvement in the educational sector over the past years.

He touted the increase in enrollment from 800,000 to 1.3 million in Senior High Schools, improvement in the distribution of textbooks and infrastructure.

He added that about 50% of students are now passing the core subjects in WASSCE.

He said recurrent expenditure for the schools will be paid while schools will soon be allowed to procure local foodstuff to cook for students instead of waiting for buffer stock supply.