Ghanaian singer Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, has taken to social media to beg fans and followers for prayers.

Her appeal comes ahead of her plans to release a new song Asibolanga after a long hiatus in the music space.

Mzbel, taking to her Instagram page, said she has mixed feelings about the song which is expected to be released today.

This, according to her, is due to sudden calls and messages from pastors, and men of God who are asking her to stop the release due to a pending spiritual attack.

She has, therefore, appealed to her fans regardless of their religion to intercede on her behalf.

“Mzbelievers please when you say a prayer, meditate, pour libation or chant, kindly hold some space in there for me. I sincerely want us all to have fun instead of fighting all the time,” she wrote.