Vice President, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia has urged both Christians and Muslims to collaborate in advancing Ghana’s development.

He emphasized that, Ghana’s progress hinges on the unity of Christians and Muslims.

The Vice President made these remarks met Muslims and members of the Kasoa Christian Council in the Awutu Senya East Constituency.

He was joined by Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson as well as Central Regional Minister, Marigold Assan.

In an interview with Adom News, the NPP flagbearer expressed gratitude to the Christian community within the NPP for their support, acknowledging their pivotal role in endorsing a Muslim leader for the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Dr. Bawumia also highlighted Ghana’s status as one of the most peaceful nations and urged both Muslims and Christians to diligently uphold this peace.

