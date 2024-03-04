La Liga is analysing a video reportedly showing Vinicius Jr being racially abused during Real Madrid’s game at Valencia, BBC Sport understands.

The video posted on social media allegedly shows a child fan directing abuse towards the player, reports The Athletic.

Vinicius scored twice in Saturday’s 2-2 draw and celebrated by raising his fist in the air.

The 23-year-old has faced racist abuse several times during his time in Spain.

In May 2023, Vinicius said “La Liga belongs to racists” after he was abused by Valencia fans at the Mestalla.

Three people were later arrested in connection with the abuse and Valencia were fined and ordered to partially close their stadium for five matches, later reduced to three on appeal.

The racist abuse Vinicius has faced in the past 18 months includes:

September 2022 – Some Atletico Madrid fans sang racist songs toward Vinicius outside their Metropolitano stadium before Real Madrid played them. Atletico Madrid later condemned the “unacceptable” chants by a “minority” of fans.

September 2022 – Some pundits in Spain criticised Vinicius’ goal celebration, in which he danced by the corner flag. He responded by saying “the happiness of a black Brazilian in Europe” is behind the criticism.

December 2022 – Vinicius appeared to be subjected to racist abuse at Valladolid while he walked past fans after being substituted. The next month La Liga said it had filed charges relating to the racist abuse of Vinicius to the “relevant judicial, administrative and sporting bodies”.

January 2023 – An effigy of the Real Madrid winger was hung from a bridge near the club’s training ground before a game against Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey. Atletico said the incident was “repugnant”.

February 2023 – Mallorca fans were filmed allegedly racially abusing the Brazilian during a game against Real.

March 2023 – La Liga said “intolerable racist behaviour was once again observed against Vinicius” in a game against Barcelona and it had reported the racist insults to the Barcelona Court of Instruction.

May 2023 – Vinicius suffered racist abuse against Valencia. Three people were later detained in connection with the abuse.

October 2023 – Vinicius praised Sevilla for acting swiftly to eject and report a fan to authorities for allegedly racially abusing him.

October 2023 – Barcelona opened an investigation after Vinicius was allegedly abused by fans after being substituted during El Clasico.