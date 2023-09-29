La Liga never fails to provide some of the classiest football on offer on SuperSport, the biggest sports broadcaster in Africa, and fans can look forward to a full round of action running from Friday 29 September to Monday 2 October 2023.

— Match of the week —

SuperSport is the only place where you can get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where the top match for this round is the meeting of Barcelona and Sevilla at Estadi Olympic Lluis Companys.

Los Nervionenses have endured a difficult start to the season, but they will be looking to Sergio Ramos – who has returned to the club 18 years after leaving as a teenager – to help steady the ship and ensure that they remain one of Spain’s elite clubs.

“The only team I could have stayed in Spain with was Sevilla. Betis is implantable. We must thank Joaquín for his farewell. The beauty of soccer is that it works for me and to recognise the players of the house,” said Ramos. “There is no comparison if we compare our fans and that of Betis… I would paint myself red. We have a much better support, although I am grateful.”

— Player to watch —

Takefusa Kubo will look to continue the great form he has shown this season when the Basque derby between his team, Real Sociedad, and the historic club of Athletic Bilbao is played at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian on Saturday night.

The Japanese has been linked with a return to Real Madrid (where he was on the books from 2019 to 2022 but spent most of his time away on loan), such has been his excellence through the course of 2023.

“(I am putting up) very good numbers. Coming from where I was in other seasons, where I wasn’t doing so well, things are going much better this year, which I am happy about,” said Kubo.

“One of the reasons (for this) is the collective game of La Real. It is very attractive for the fans and very effective for the players. I can’t remember any game where I haven’t had an opportunity, and I’m taking advantage of the ones that have come my way.”

— The action keeps rolling —

The weekend also features Real Madrid playing away to Girona at Estadi Municipal de Montilivi, Real Betis hosting Valencia, Atletico Madrid battling Cadiz in the Spanish capital on Sunday night, and the round closer between Las Palmas and Celta Vigo on Monday night.

La Liga broadcast details

All times CAT

Friday 29 September

21:00: Barcelona v Sevilla – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Saturday 30 September

14:00: Getafe v Villarreal – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

16:15: Rayo Vallecano v Mallorca – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

18:30: Girona v Real Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

21:00: Real Sociedad v Athletic Bilbao– LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Sunday 1 October

14:00: Almeria v Granada– LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

16:15: Alaves v Osasuna – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

18:30: Real Betis v Valencia – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

21:00: Atletico Madrid v Cadiz – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Monday 2 October

22:00: Las Palmas v Celta Vigo – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga