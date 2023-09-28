Politician, Dr. Charles Wereko Brobbey has criticised the Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare’s handling of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests.

As a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Wereko Brobbey expressed his disapproval, suggesting that had IGP Dampare been in charge in 1995, one of Ghana’s most significant pro-democracy demonstrations, known as the #Kumepreko March, would never have been allowed to proceed.

Taking to Facebook on September 23, 2023, Wereko Brobbey stated, “The #Kumepreko March would NEVER HAVE BEEN ALLOWED under IGP Dampare.”

Dr. Wereko Brobbey was reacting to the alleged assault of #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests by the police.

The protest, organized by Democracy Hub, aimed to draw attention to the economic challenges facing Ghanaians and to address the issue of corruption within the government.

But the IGP and the police administration has been criticised for the action of his men.

A Brief History of Kume Preko:

Kume Preko was the name given to a significant anti-government demonstration that occurred in Ghana in 1995. The demonstration was led by individuals including Charles Wereko Brobbey, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Stanley Adjiri Blankson, and Akoto Ampaw, among others.

The protest was held in opposition to the introduction of the Value Added Tax (VAT) initiative during the Jerry John Rawlings administration.

Initially intended as a peaceful protest, the situation escalated into violence when unidentified assailants fired live bullets into the crowd, resulting in the tragic deaths of some protesters. The event is estimated to have drawn the participation of approximately 100,000 people, making it one of the largest protests ever organized in the country.