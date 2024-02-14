The District Chief Executive for Kumawu, Samuel Addai Agyekum, has described the leadership style of former President John Mahama as outmoded, lacking the impetus to solve the current economic challenges.

He says the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is better off starting a charity foundation, than attempting to lead the country again as President.

The DCE was comparing the competence of John Mahama and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the country after the 2024 elections.

Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, unveiled a comprehensive plan to boost the country’s economic growth and development when given the opportunity to become President.

Samuel Agyekum believes Dr. Bawumia has a superior vision to create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive, maximizing productivity, creating employment opportunities, and driving economic prosperity.

According to him, the flexibility in doing business in a digitalized environment will increase productivity and maximize internally generated funds.

The DCE claims John Mahama’s 24-hour economic policy already exists, hence cannot be the remedy to address the present economic challenges.

“Too much post Covid-19 economic woes, you need dynamic, innovative, and bold leader to address challenges, not Mahama. He should start a charity foundation like other former presidents and forget about the presidency,” he said.

ALSO READ:

Samira Bawumia celebrates 20 years of marriage with throwback photos

Kennedy Agyapong, Sylvester Tetteh reconcile after heated clash in Parliament [Photos+Video]

My husband’s pricey joke led to our marriage – Diana Hamilton [Video]