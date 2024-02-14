Supporters of the New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress have clashed over who should construct the Awutu Akomatom Community bridge in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

Residents of Awutu Akomatom have been using coconut trees as their bridge since independence until the Director of Communication at the Presidency, who also doubles as the NPP parliamentary candidate, Eugene Arhin, promised to construct a concrete bridge for the community on Sunday.

In an interview with Adom News, Awutu Senya West NPP Constituency Chairman, Paul Aidoo revealed that on Sunday, NPP constituency executives, led by their parliamentary candidate, Eugene Arhin, visited the community.

During the engagement, opinion leaders of Awutu Akomatom appealed to Eugene Arhin to fix their death trap bridge for them because they are tired of carrying coconut trees on their heads to cross the bridge.

During the engagement, Eugene Arhin pledged to fix the bridge within two days.

However, on Wednesday, when the contractor moved to the site, NDC members also mobilized themselves with 20 bags of cement to fix the same bridge.

It took the intervention of the Bawjiase Police to separate the fight.

After the police separated the fight, Awutu Senya West NPP Constituency Chairman claimed the incumbent, Gizella Akushika Tetteh-Agbotui is trying to stop the project.

But the Awutu Senya West NDC Constituency Treasurer, Benjamin Abeka Amissah said they brought their cement on Saturday to fix the bridge before Eugene Arhin came on Sunday.

