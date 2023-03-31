Musician Kuami Eugene looks dapper in this hairstyle. Source: @kuamieugene
Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene looked impeccable in designer outfits and has impressed his followers with his new look.

Kuami Eugene, the rockstar was photographed in London wearing a black knitted top, orange leather trousers and a long black puff trench coat.

Kuami Eugene impressed his followers with his short hairstyle and set of earrings.