Trainees at the Krobo Nursing and Midwifery Training College have rendered an apology to former President John Mahama for rejecting his proposal to replace their allowances with student loans.

According to them, all trainees in various training colleges are yet to get their allowances from government.

In a letter which was read to Mr. Mahama when he visited the school, the students said they voted against him because they fell for the empty campaign promises made by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“Please accept our unreserved apology for not heeding your counsel during the 2016 election. From the depths of our hearts, we sincerely apologise” they added.

Below is a copy of the open letter to the former President

LETTER OF APOLOGY

I convey warm greetings from the intellectual wing of the party in Bono East. Your Excellency, approaching the 2016 election, you introduced a policy 10 restructure student allowances and pave the way for the Students Loan Scheme. Your goal was to create more space for physical infrastructure on campuses, addressing the influx of applicants into tertiary institutions. Regrettably, we misunderstood your policy and, in our naively, vehemently sought to retain student allowances at any cost.

Your Excellency, we were unaware that the eggs we wanted to ‘chop’ were our future chicks. Today, the allowances languish, akin to Lazarus in the Bible, awaiting a miraculous resurrection. They are in arrears for approximately twelve (12) months, and institutional physical development is at a standstill.

Your Excellency, we were presented with what seemed like a fresh virgin, only to discover it was born eight times over. How naive we were to have placed our trust in them despite warnings that fell on deaf ears.

Please accept our unreserved apology for not heeding your counsel during the 2016 election. From the depths of our hearts, we sincerely apologize. As stated in the Book of John 20:23, Jesus Christ said, “If you forgive anyone’s sins, their sins will be forgiven. If you do not forgive them. their sins will not be forgiven. “Your Excellency, we seek forgiveness for our transgressions”.

On behalf of the Nurses trainees and the entire TEIN Alumni in the Bono East Region, we acknowledge that posterity has indeed judged us. We extend our heartfelt apologies, hoping you find a place in your kind heart.

Thank You.”