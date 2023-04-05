Popular police officer, COP Nathan Kofi Boakye retires today after more than 30 years in service.

COP Boakye leaves office as the head of the Ghana Police Service’s Legal and Prosecution Division.

He also turns 60 years old today.

A ceremony was held today with family, friends and top security officials including IGP George Akuffo Dampare bidding him farewell.

The security firebrand, affectionately known as Commander One, is credited with some of the most high-profile crime-fighting efforts the country has ever seen.

The Commissioner of Police, in 2005, led officers from the Accra Region Command to apprehend the notorious armed robber, Ataa Ayi, and some members of his gang, making him a household name across the country.

His stint as the Ashanti Region’s police chief was one that instilled fear in the heart of many robbers’ because of his dynamic approach to fishing out criminals in the community.

His administration made several notable arrests of wanted criminals in Kumasi and its environs.

The officer was noted for his strong views, making controversial arrests of musicians including Kwaw Kese, Shatta Wale and former Local Government Minister Maxwell Kofi Jumah.

