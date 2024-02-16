The law faculty of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) is seeking support for expansion of infrastructural facilities to contain growing student population.

Speaking at the 3rd LLB induction and award ceremony, the acting dean Dr. Chris Adomako-Kwakye said some key infrastructure are yet to receive facelift due to lack of funds.

“With respect to the capacity of the library, if a student has no class, it can’t accommodate all of them. We need to move to the stage where we can have open spaces where students can conveniently hold discussions. Now they have spaces, but if you want to have six, seven groups, then it becomes a challenge.

“There are law lecturers are who are sacrificing to be with us so we need to get a decent office accommodation for them,” he appealed.

The ceremony saw 200 students inducted into the faculty.

Apart from short courses, Dr Adomako-Kwakye also hinted of plans to introduce a 1-year master of laws degree for non-lawyers.

The vice-chancellor, Prof Mrs Rita Akosua Dickson touted KNUST’s resolve for excellence in law education and urged inductees to take inspiration from it.

“As a university, we continue to be very proud of the achievements of the staff and students of this faculty. Notable achievements include the recent award of the John Mensah Sarbah Award to its alumnus, in the person of Ebenezer Addai Osei, Esq. as well as other individual awards won by our alumni during the 2023 call to the bar.

“It therefore goes without saying that you have made a very smart choice with your decision to be trained here,” she said.

Deputy Managing Counsel for Legal Ink, Ms. AminaAli Issaka was invited as a keynote speaker for the event.