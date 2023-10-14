Mam Yandey Joof, who is said to be the girlfriend of Bennette Agyekum Adomah, owner of Kikibee’s Restaurant and Lounge, has been remanded into police custody by a Madina District Court.

Joof, who was provisionally charged with murder, had her plea reserved by the court presided over by Susana Nyakotey.

Mr Muniru Kassim, who represented the accused person, said she had no hand in the death of Mr Adomah, aka Kikibee and that at the right time, the truth would come out.

The accused person, a hotelier, is expected to reappear on October 27.

The prosecution, led by Inspector Jameson Awumey, said the deceased, popularly known as Kikibee and the accused person, had been in an allegedly amorous relationship for the past three years.

The prosecution said the deceased travelled overseas three months ago and returned to the country on October 7, 2023.

On his arrival, the Prosecutor said Adomah, at about 6:00 pm the same day went to his residence at East Legon and about two hours later, proceeded to his restaurant at East Legon.

The prosecution said on October 8, 2023, at about 12:30 am, Adomah left the restaurant to visit the accused person at her residence at Ogbojo.

The prosecutor said at about 1:30 am, Adomah started behaving strangely and throwing things in the room amidst shouts that some people were after him.

The shouts of the deceased woke some tenants in the house.

The prosecution told the court that Joof then allegedly called a friend of the deceased to come to her residence and help her.

When the said friend arrived, he found the deceased lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen.

The prosecutor said some tenants in the house helped the accused and the deceased’s friend to take the deceased to the DEL Hospital at East Legon.

It said Adomah, however, died shortly on arrival. The prosecution said a report was made to the Police and the body was sent to the Police Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

At the scene, the prosecution said some pieces of broken ceramic glasses with blood stains were found at Joof’s apartment.

The prosecution said when the body was inspected, there was a cut on the deceased’s left thumb.

