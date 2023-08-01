Juaboso Member of Parliament(MP), Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has dismissed claims $45,000 was found in his car after an accident on Saturday.

According to him, there is no truth in the claims and should be disregarded.

He was speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem.

“This is not true but I’m in dire need of money and I will therefore appeal to whoever has the $45,000 to just give him $5,000 and keep the rest. I didn’t have any dollar on me at the time of the incident,” he said amidst laughter.

The MP assured he was responding to treatment under the care and supervision of his able doctors.

The Ranking member of the Health Committee was involved in a tragic accident on the Nyinahin-Kumasi road in the Ashanti Region while returning from a funeral.

His vehicle collided with a Sprinter, resulting in injuries to him and his entourage.

