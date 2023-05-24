Leadership of the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has announced an indefinite strike of its members barring any intervention by the government.

The industrial action takes effect from Thursday, May 25.

JUSAG leaders Wednesday afternoon summoned members to an emergency meeting, ostensibly to declare the indefinite strike, after ultimatums issued government to address demands for the approval of salary increases and payment of arrears from January 2023 expired on May 19.

The association had in a letter to the Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission, threatened to lay down their tools if their demands were not met.

The association says it had previously written to President Nana Akufo-Addo to approve the recommendation of the Judicial Council for a review of salaries and related allowances for staff of the Judicial Service in line with Article 149 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

JUSAG also complained about the withdrawal of the Cost of Living Allowance in December 2022, amidst the economic difficulties in the country, concluding that its members had shown patience enough.