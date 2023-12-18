The Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, has on behalf of the Judicial Service, presented a dummy cheque for GH¢ 125,000 to victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage at a ceremony in Accra.

The donation was realised through various contributions from members of the Judicial Service of Ghana (JUSAG).

Presentation

Presenting the cheque, the Chief Justice explained that following the spillage, the Service was moved by the plight of the victims adding, she was elated that no lives were lost despite the destruction of properties.

She commended the various leaders who had worked hard to put things together to make life better for the victims.

The donation, she suggested, should be used in purchasing materials to put up places for the victims.

She was optimistic that the various courts that were shutdown because of the spillage would be reopened so that people would be able to access justice concerning issues such as letters of administration, adoption, among others.

Appreciation

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, in the company of chiefs and queen mothers of the three traditional areas said over 12,600 people were displaced because of the spillage and so far, 21 displaced camps had been set up.

Mr Ablakwa acknowledged that donations from Ghanaians had lessened the plight of the victims, and he was surprised by the gesture of the Chief Justice and JUSAG for their contributions.

“When the news of receiving the donation gets to our people, they will be joyous over the acts of our jurists and eminent judges,” he said.

Togbega Patamia Dzekley VII, Paramount Chief of Battor Traditional Area and Vice President of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs expressed his appreciation to the Judicial Service for the gesture.

ALSO READ: