The Interim Management Committee of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) has sanctioned some staff over product losses recorded.

Some staff members in the sectors of finance, production, distribution, Import and Export (shipping) MOP and RFCC were affected.

The 14 staff members, who held various positions of responsibility with respect to the transfer of products, have been queried and interdicted.

This became necessary following series of incidents of five major product storage and transfer losses over a period of time.

The losses were recorded from 2012 to September, this year, a statement issued to that effect indicated.

This includes the disappearance of 105,927 litres of gas oil on September 4, 2021 which belongs to a CBD client.

Also, there was a disappearance of LPG belonging to a client between 2012 and 2015, as a result of which TOR became indebted to the client to the tune of USD 4.8 million, as confirmed by an audit.

Another wrongful overloading of 252,000 litres of Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK) instead of regular Kerosene into BRV trucks at the loading gantry between September 21 and 25 was recorded.

The discovery of 18 drums of electrical cables worth GHS 10.4 million from TOR’s Technical Storehouse in April 2021, is also a factor for the sanctions.

There was also a loss of Naphtha to a BDC recorded.

Consequently, the persons in charge have been sanctioned pending the outcome of ongoing investigations.

