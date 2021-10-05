The studios of Ghana’s most refined entertainment hub, Adom TV lit up over the weekend, during the Ahosepe Xtra show.

Sister Sandy and her guests; contestants of The Big Talent show, brought their A-game while displaying rich African culture on set.

Sister Sandy radiated in glory as the Queen mother she portrayed while the contestants accompanied her as palace guards.

On the same platform, the contestants gave a mini-drama on the consequences of double-dating and how traditional reign helps intervene in communal matters.

This was to promote the show which saw its maiden edition kick off Sunday, October 3, 2021.

The Big Talent show contestants gave a brief representation of what is to be expected in the next 13 weeks on Sunday evenings.

From singing, comedy, acting and other skills, the contestants brought from various regions in Ghana are ready to show off and battle for the ultimate prize.