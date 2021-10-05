Former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, has appealed to Parliament not to succumb to pressures over the anti LGBTQI+ bill.

According to him, the House must be firm on its position and not in any way be intimidated or forced to withdraw the bill before it.

The ‘Proper Human Sexual and Ghanaian Family Values Bill’ 2021, also known as the Anti LGBTQI+ bill, seeks to criminalise the advocacy and practice of homosexuality in Ghana,

It prescribes that people of the same sex who engage in sexual activity could be fined or jailed for between three to five years.

The Bill is a private members’ legislation being sponsored by eight Members of Parliament (MP); seven from the National Democratic Congress and one from the New Patriotic Party.

However, some pro- LGBTQI+ groups said the bill preaches hate against gays and homosexuals and are already hinting of severe repercussions on Ghana should the bill be passed.

A group, made up of 15 professionals in various fields including law and academia, have since submitted a memo to Parliament to kick against its passage.

But speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Rev Opuni said the legislators sponsoring the bill are fighting for the “national conscience of the country”, hence must be given the needed support.

“We live in a democratic society and people have dissenting views but we must look at the greater good of the people. The Speaker has condemned it so has the President and other statesmen so we shouldn’t take their comments for granted.

“This is not our value and culture. We cannot accept it because it will only destroy us. Countries have resisted and we can do it too because others are also looking up to Ghana,” he cautioned.

He further charged church leaders, Muslim leaders, traditional leaders, and others not to leave the fight for only the MPs, adding these LGBTQI+ people have powerful people behind them.