Joy FM’s 90s Jam makes a comeback on January 5, 2024, after a two-year hiatus.

This year’s event will take place at the City Galleria adjacent to the Accra Mall.

Lovers of music released in the 90s should gird up for the thrill of a lifetime, as this year’s event promises to dish out an eclectic repertoire of songs from various genres.

From Ghana’s burger highlife to hiplife, sandwiched with hip hop, pop and funk, revelers will have a swell time at this year’s jam.

Patrons should get ready to relive the fashion and lifestyle of the 90s, as Joy FM prepares an unforgettable experience.

Come meet your favourite DJs and MCs of The Multimedia Group light up the party.

Tickets are selling at the front desk of Joy FM for 150 cedis (regular) and 200 cedis (VIP), or dial *714*003# and follow prompt. For reservations, call 0540106466.