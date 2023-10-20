Defender, Joseph Aidoo is set to sit out for the next six month after sustaining an injury, his club, Celta Vigo have announced.

Aidoo sustained an ankle injury during Ghana’s international friendly game against Mexico on Sunday, October 15 at the Bank of America Stadium.

He was substituted 28 minutes into the game and eventually missed the second game against the US Men’s national team.

Upon returning to his club, the LaLiga outfit in a statement on Thursday, October 19 said Aidoo will be out for between six and seven months.

“The head of RC Celta’s medical services, Juan José García Cota, operated this morning on centre-back Joseph Aidoo, who suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in a match played with his national team last Sunday.

“The intervention, which passed without complications and took place early in the morning at the Fremap Hospital in Vigo, consisted of the reconstruction of the tendon with reinforced suture and the application of growth factors.

“The light blue defender will remain out for a minimum of 6-7 months. The club reiterates its message of encouragement and support for Aidoo, whom it wishes a full recovery.”

The unfortunate news means Joseph Aidoo will not play for Ghana in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in January 2024 in Ivory Coast.

